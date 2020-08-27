Bollywood's Anushka Sharma and India captain Virat Kohli expecting a baby

The two Indian stars wed at a resort in Tuscany in 2017

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, have announced that they are expecting a baby.

The couple shared the news on Twitter, where an amalgamation of their names - Viruskha - started trending right after.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," both Sharma and Kohli posted from their respective accounts.

The star couple got married in Italy in December 2017 in a close-knit affair.

Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Priyanka Chopra, have congratulated the couple on social media.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/iWANZ4cPdD — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 27, 2020

Shortly after the announcement, fans took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

The couple are extremely popular on social media - millions follow them across different platforms. Sharma's Instagram post has received 2.6 million likes within just two hours.

Sharma is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. Her hits include PK, Sultan, Dil Dhadakne Do and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She recently produced the critically acclaimed crime web-series Pataal Lok.

Kohli is in Dubai, along with his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates, to play in the Indian Premier League. The 13th edition of the Twenty20 cricket tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates from 19 September to 10 November.

The tournament is being held in Dubai due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in India.