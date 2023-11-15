Bollywood Star Taapsee Pannu Expands Garage With Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's quite the SUV.

Indian cinema's renowned actress Taapsee Pannu has recently escalated her automotive game by acquiring the lavish Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, a new jewel in her collection of high-end vehicles. The SUV, known for its blend of opulence and performance, is priced around $384,000 (ex-showroom) and sports an elegant Mojave Silver finish.

As Mercedes-Benz's pinnacle of luxury SUVs in India, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 commands an on-road price that can soar to an impressive $525,000, especially with bespoke customizations. Powered by a robust 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine, the vehicle delivers a formidable 550 hp and 538 lb-ft of torque. This power is seamlessly managed by a 9-speed automatic transmission, propelling the SUV to top speeds of approximately 155 mph.

Taapsee Pannu, known for her critically acclaimed roles and discerning taste, adds this automotive masterpiece to her collection, underlining her status as a connoisseur of fine cars. This latest acquisition is more than just a mode of transport; it's a statement of luxury and high performance, befitting the style of one of Bollywood's most celebrated actresses.

