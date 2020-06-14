Bollywood Star Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, Found Dead in His Mumbai Home

Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died. He was 34.

Rajput — who starred in numerous films, including Kai Po Che! (2013), M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) and 2015’s Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! — was found dead in his Mumbai home, and police say he died by suicide, CNN reported.

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us,” his reps said in a statement, according to the outlet. “We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”

One of the actor’s final roles was in the 2019 Netflix film Drive.

Rajput’s death was mourned by many peers and fans.

“Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away,” wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

“Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon. I'm so sad and upset knowing that we lived in an environment that could not help you through any troubles you may have had. May your soul rest in peace,” actress Anushka Sharma, who starred alongside Rajput in the 2014 film PK, wrote in another tribute.

Rajput began his career working in television, rising to prominence in the popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta, according to The Indian Express.

He made his Bollywood debut in 2013’s Kai Po Che, and went on to star in a number of films, including M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which he portrayed former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who helped lead his team to their 2011 victory at the Cricket World Cup.

Rajput's upcoming film, a remake of The Fault In Our Stars, is currently in post-production, according to IMDb.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.