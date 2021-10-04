A Bollywood Fan Found Real-life 'Majnu Bhai Ki Painting' and People are 'Welcoming' it

Remember the iconic Majnu Bhai from Bollywood movie ‘Welcome’? It’s time to welcome him back into your head rent-free, because Twitter said so. In a viral post on the microblogging platform, a person who goes by Anchal (@ohbatra) shared a photo of herself standing in front of a painting that looks a lot like Majnu Bhai’s infamous painting from the film. Or it would, if Majnu Bhai could actually paint well. In case you’re not aware, Majnu Bhai was an underworld don played by Anil Kapoor, and the painting from the film has been the subject of quite a few memes and jokes over the years. The original poster on Twitter captioned it, “Can’t believe I found majnu bhai ki painting today.” The resemblance comes from the fact that both paintings are of multicoloured horses, and the blues, oranges and yellows used in both, Twitter thinks, cannot be a coincidence either. Well, what can we say? Life does imitate art sometimes.

Twitter users weren’t quick to agree, though. Majnu Bhai’s painting does surpass a lot of great art in its brilliance. Reactions ranged from an approving look by Majnu Bhai, to demands that the painting be sold as an NFT.

Majnu Bhai was last on the minds of Twitterati in 2019, when Anil Kapoor had shared that the artwork by his beloved character had travelled far and wide after learning that it has place of pride at the residence of none other than Queen Elizabeth. Unfortunately, he was only joking. The veteran actor came across an edited photo of the Queen with the captains of all teams participating in the ICC World Cup 2019, along with Majnu Bhai’s horse artwork in the background, and this has got the actor ROFL-ing. He couldn’t help but share the meme on Twitter. He wrote, “Majnu Bhai’s art has travelled far and wide @BazmeeAnees! This is literally priceless!” The original painting in the picture was replaced by a morphed painting by Majnu Bhai. The original picture was shared by the official Twitter account of the Royal family and later retweeted by Virat Kohli on his Twitter handle. The photograph was taken ahead of the World Cup tournament at the Buckingham Palace.

