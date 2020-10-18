7 Bollywood Blockbusters We Loved In The '90s But Are Unwatchable Today

The ’90s were an exciting time — cable TV descended from the skies, renting videos was no longer so necessary, and the big screen offered up blockbusters that were glossier and more glamorous than ever before. There were slick thrillers, grand romances, capers through foreign landscapes, and our favourite stars seemed to be at the top of their form. We loved it all.

But how many of these blockbusters can we revisit without cringing today? Here’s a list of some films that haven’t aged well at all, and are difficult to watch even with a sense of nostalgia. That Shah Rukh Khan features in a majority of these is incidental, but makes one question his choice of films and why we continue to love him.

1. Darr (1993)

. More

The stage for Darr was set by Baazigar, which had released just a month prior and had attained superhit status. Baazigar had also been a game-changer for Shah Rukh Khan, who had revived the archetype of the antihero after establishing himself as a charming loverboy in a slew of romantic films. In Darr, Khan’s role as the homicidal stalker Rahul (to Juhi Chawla’s hapless Kiran) was several shades darker than his character in Baazigar. It seemed path-breaking at the time.

Shikha K was barely out of nappies when the film released, but she had grown up watching people imitate Khan’s trademark stammer in Darr (who can forget K-k-k-Kiran?) and was thoroughly impressed by the film as a teen. “I was smitten by him and his role in Darr as an obsessive, villainous character. It felt like a departure from anything he had done before,” the 31-year-old said. But today, Shikha, who is a campaigns manager with a non-profit, feels differently about the film and cannot bear to watch it again. “I have had significant experiences as a woman since. The movie glorifies stalking and can be triggering and disturbing,” she said.

In a (slow) changing world where the #MeToo movement has created a new era of awareness about consent, Darr’s romanticisation...

Continue reading on HuffPost