How Bollywood assigns classical dance only to female bodies considered worthy of the male gaze

Perhaps it is because I dance that I noticed, but there seems to be a pattern in Bollywood. Only certain girls dance Indian classical styles. Boys fall harder in love when they see the girl of their dreams break out into Kathak or Bharatanatyam. Often, there are children involved in the scene. The films I refer to themselves have little to do with Indian classical dance, or the girl's journey as a dancer. Yet, there will be that singular scene of the classically-trained girl, primed for romantic love " often within a song " and then the movie will go along its way, with no reference to dance ever again.

Also, these dance sequences do not take place in the dream realm, as many a Bollywood song goes into, but most often are vignettes of the everyday-falling-in-love process. The parallels across these songs are hard to discount and are interesting for what they convey about classical dance, the classical dancer, and the continued anxiety of Indian classical dance " of who they are willing to take in and who they wish to keep out. The films I refer to were released from the 1990s onwards " and were part of my own growing up years " all the way to 2020. And since I am no avid cinephile, I reckon they are largely successful commercial Bollywood films.

The sudden introduction of classical dance is a placeholder for several values held by the girl on screen, which the film cannot delve into deeply. Classical dance transforms into a proxy for everything the word 'sanskaari' can convey. In effect, the form marks the girl dancing it under two overarching rubrics " that she is a 'good' Indian girl, and that the love she commands is pure (that is, it is not lust, and she is genuinely loved with marriage as the end-goal). The male gaze permeates this scene, with the dancer always watched by the lover or the lover-to-be, and the camera following his gaze in at least one shot. And then, the camera usually pans into his reaction, often in awe, transfixed, falling further in love, and in some cases, endearing himself to her by trying out the same moves clumsily. Why clumsily? Because good boys do not indulge in the femininity of classical dance. The same dance which positions the girl as virtuous and cultured positions the man as weak and effeminate, and lacking masculine presence.

Remember Kajol as Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), in the post-college phase? Enough has been written about how Anjali had to completely transform her very being to win Rahul's love. Apart from the sarees and the long hair, it seems that intensive Kathak lessons must have also been part of the process. Shah Rukh's poise wavers as she glides gracefully (in a saree, of course) through the movements. Of course, the kids mirroring her in the background serve as a reminder of her way with children (read: she'll be a great mother!), and that she also possesses the know-how to transmit Indian culture to future generations. There is nothing wrong, in isolation, with a woman being or doing either of these things. My critique lies more with which kind of bodies can transmit and embody classical dance forms, and who therefore, is 'allowed' to be a classical dancer in Bollywood's imagination.

What Bollywood films tend to say is that Indian classical dance is the reserve of the (usually) upper caste and upper class woman. The knowledge of classical dance is used to signal a woman who is the true embodiment of the 'Bharatiya naari'. Sartorial cues are often coupled with dance to create optimum impact, which brings to mind the ensemble cast of Mohabbatein (2000).

While we are introduced to three young heterosexual couples, there is only one whose body can perform classical dance. The only body which is a permissible vessel for Indian classical dance is the one that does not wear short, 'revealing' Western clothes " a sign of corrupted 'sanskaar'. In two separate instances in the film, the two other women are physically covered with clothing by their respective love interests, to imply that classical dancers cannot be women who also work out in sports bras. Both are taught a 'lesson' in morality before a reciprocal love story can emerge.

The girl (played by Preeti Jhangiani) steeped in 'Indian' values alone, signalled by her salwar kameez, is the only one shown dancing Kathak. In an elaborate scene which shows the three couples falling in love simultaneously in a dance sequence, she is the only one assigned a 'solo' Kathak sequence, while Jimmy Shergill's character looks on wordlessly. Just as in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, her love for children is made evident by showing that she volunteers at a children's hospital. One might think of these two instances as a post-liberalisation resistance to Western corruption by Bollywood, since both these films came within a decade of liberalisation. The figure of the woman being used to further the ends of patriotic nationalism at the assumption of any threat is common. However, the trope continues well into the 2010s.

