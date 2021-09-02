Bollywood actor Sidharth Shukla dies at age 40: 'Gone too soon'

Sidharth Shukla, a prominent Indian actor, model and TV presenter, has died at age 40, according to ColorsTV, the broadcaster where Shukla worked.

"We, at Colors, are saddened & devastated by the sudden loss of our family member, Sidharth Shukla. He will be immensely missed. His passing is an irreparable loss for us & the whole industry," the TV network tweeted Thursday.

"Won a billion hearts, by just being himself. Gone too soon, RIP Sidharth," they added.

USA TODAY reached out to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai and Colors TV for comment.

Shukla appeared in many films and TV shows throughout his career, making his TV debut in 2008's "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na" and starring in shows like "Jaane Pehchaane Se Yeh Ajnabi" and "Dil Se Dil Tak." He also hosted Season 6 of "India's Got Talent," which aired in 2015.

His notable movie credits include 2007's "I'm in Love" and 2014's "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania."

More recently, Shukla also won the reality TV show "Bigg Boss 13" in 2020. The official Twitter account for "Bigg Boss" paid tribute to Shukla Thursday.

"Some people come into our lives and leave footprints. What we have once loved can never be lost. With a heavy heart and moist eyes, we bid goodbye, You’ll be a part of us, always, forever and more,” the account tweeted. “Sid, you’ll be missed.”

Indian celebrities also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the Bollywood iconic.

"I m gonna meet you in heaven brother," tweeted model and actor Asim Riaz. "R I P sidharthshukla."

I m gonna meet you in heaven brother…

Actress and singer Parineeti Chopra wrote she was "unable to process" the news, tweeting: "Rest in Peace #SidharthShukla. You were truly loved, by millions."

“Gosh this is Heartbreaking!! May your soul RIP #SidharthShukla. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," tweeted actress Kiara Advani.

Manoj Bajpayee wrote: “OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res (sic) in peace !!! No yaar !!!!”

