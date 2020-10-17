Bolivia election: Five things to know about

Bolivians will vote for a new president after having had an interim administration for a year

Bolivians go to the polls on Sunday in a tensely awaited presidential election, held in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The vote is a re-run of a chaotic October 2019 election that led to the resignation and exile of left-wing president Evo Morales. As Bolivia's first indigenous leader, he had governed the landlocked gas- and mineral-rich South American nation since 2006.

The vote could open the way for the return from exile of Mr Morales, who alleges he was forced out by a right-wing "coup". The ex-president is not a candidate but his Movement Towards Socialism (Mas) party's presidential pick, Luis Arce, has been the consistent favourite in opinion polls.

Second in the polls has been former President Carlos Mesa, the centrist candidate of the Citizens' Community alliance.

Bolivians will be choosing a president, vice-president and 166 members of Congress.

If on 18 October no candidate succeeds in obtaining more than 50% of the votes or 40% with a 10-point lead over the nearest challenger, a run-off between the top two contenders will be held on 29 November.

Here are five things you need to know about the Bolivian election:

1. Third time lucky?

The election, which is a re-run of the one held in 2019, had to be postponed twice amid the pandemic

The re-run election has been postponed twice due to coronavirus. When conservative Senator Jeanine Áñez took over as interim president on 12 November 2019, just days after Mr Morales publicly announced his resignation, she said her task would be to lead the country to a re-run of the October 2019 elections. This vote, in which Mr Morales sought a controversial fourth term, had ended in chaos, conflict and allegations of fraud.

Electoral authorities set the fresh elections for 3 May 2020 but with Bolivia gripped by the Covid-19 emergency, they were postponed until 6 September, and then put back again until 18 October.

Mr Morales' Mas party and other critics of the right-wing interim government of Ms Áñez have accused it of using the pandemic to try to hold on to power. They say the Áñez administration has focused more on trying to persecute political opponents, especially the exiled Mr Morales, his Mas party and his indigenous supporters, than on working to ensure fair elections and a smooth transition of power.

Under the Áñez administration, Mr Morales, who has sought refuge in Argentina, was barred by electoral authorities from standing as a senator, and he has also been formally charged with "sedition" and "terrorism".

2. No Morales on the ballot

Evo Morales has been campaigning for his party from Argentina, where he now lives

This will be the first presidential election since 202 in which Mr Morales is not on the ballot.

Evo Morales, 60, has been leading the Mas party's campaign from exile in Argentina, supporting Mr Arce, and making his voice and opinions heard through media interviews and social media. He has portrayed the Áñez government as a right-wing "dictatorship".

The former leader of the coca growers' union still commands considerable support in Bolivia among its indigenous population and unions.

Mr Morales said in late September that, if Mr Arce won, he would return to the country "the next day".

A Mas victory, and Mr Morales' return to Bolivia, would be welcomed by old allies in the region such as the left-wing presidents of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

However, it would be dimly viewed by US President Donald Trump's administration and its allies in Latin America - Mr Morales has been a fierce and life-long critic of US "imperialism", even though he was credited with applying pragmatic economic policies during his nearly 14 years in office.

