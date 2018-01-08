Bolden to miss Pitt game with knee sprain for No. 7 Duke

Duke center Marques Bolden (20) shoots over St. Francis (Pa) forward Mark Flagg (42) in the second half of their NCAA college basketball game at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Duke defeated St. Francis (Pa) 124-67. (Chuck Liddy/The Herald-Sun via AP)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says the seventh-ranked Blue Devils will be without backup center Marques Bolden for Wednesday night's game at Pittsburgh.

Krzyzewski also said Monday that sixth-man Javin DeLaurier is doubtful for that game with a hamstring injury. Bolden missed the loss at North Carolina State last weekend with a sprained knee.

Neither DeLaurier nor Bolden have started a game this season. The starting five accounted for all but four of the team's points and all but 24 total minutes played in the 96-85 loss to the Wolfpack that dropped Duke (13-2, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) five spots in the AP Top 25.

---

