The Bold Type season 5 has finally arrived in the UK

Jonathan Wenk - Getty Images

Season five of The Bold Type may have aired in the US back in 2021, but UK fans have been waiting ever since to see how it will all conclude. And we have some very good news; season five of The Bold Type is now available to stream in the UK on BBC iPlayer!

Given that Netflix, who previously aired seasons 1 - 4 of the hit show, had no plans to release season five, we could not be happier to catch up with Jane, Kat and Sutton.

We're finally going to get the answers to some very important questions. For example; how are Jane, Kat and Sutton going to survive living with each other? Also, what's gonna happen between Sutton and Richard? And, most importantly, can we live vicariously through the gang as they navigate their dream jobs at Scarlet magazine again?

Jonathan Wenk - Getty Images

And if you've forgotten exactly where we left off (especially as it's been a few years since the UK last got new episodes), you can catch up with the first four seasons on BBC iPlayer as well.

Season five is significantly shorter than earlier seasons, with it only comprising of six episodes but you can bet that there will be plenty of work, relationship and general life drama to keep us entertained. And it will be time to say goodbye to our favourite trio, that is until we start it from the very beginning again.

Freeform

If you need us, we'll be binge watching season five!

All five seasons of The Bold Type are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.



Subscribe here to have Cosmopolitan delivered to your door.



Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.





You Might Also Like