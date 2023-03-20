The Bold Type 's Katie Stevens Welcomes First Baby with Husband Paul DiGiovanni: 'So in Love'

The Bold Type's Katie Stevens Welcomes Baby with Husband Paul DiGiovanni: 'We Are So in Love'.

Brigette Billups Photography Katie Stevens and Paul DiGiovanni with their newborn daughter

Katie Stevens is officially a mom!

The Bold Type alum, 30, and husband Paul DiGiovanni, 35, welcomed their first baby together, the couple confirmed on Instagram Monday.

The actress and the songwriter/producer welcomed a baby girl, daughter Rome, on Thursday, Feb. 23.

"She's here 💗 2.23.23," the new mom captioned a series of sweet photos of the family of three. "Our sweet Rome, we are so in love with you."

The couple first revealed their exciting pregnancy news at the Country Music Association Awards in November, where Stevens showed off her baby bump in a blue Pamella Roland gown featuring gold embroidered detailing and feathered and floral appliqués.

As the couple posed for photos, DiGiovanni could be seen holding onto his wife's baby bump, while she smiled big for the cameras.

The pair got married back in 2019, which came after nearly six years as a couple. After their wedding, the couple spoke to PEOPLE about their heartwarming reception, where the Boys Like Girls guitarist surprised his bride more times than once.

"Our first dance was to 'I Will Always Be Yours' by Ben Rector. When we went out for our first dance, Paul surprised me with a video from Ben on the TV screen," she said. "Paul asked him if he could make a video singing our first dance song, and he did! It was truly so special."

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2020 about their Nashville home, Stevens talked about how important it was to the couple that their home had room to grow.

"It was really important to me that the home be perfect because this is the home that Paul and I are starting our life in," Stevens said. "I definitely look around the room and I think how eventually we're going to have kids, and that table could be where the kids may someday be doing their homework, or how the couch will be where we'll be watching a movie as a family."

Stevens was also thinking of her future kids — and her own childhood — when she designed her bedroom, which she described as "my Pinterest dream."

"We have this really cute reading nook in the corner and we put a chaise lounge in there," she explained. "My mom used to have a chaise kind of like that in one of her dressing rooms, and I just remember I used to sit on that when I was little and I would read books with my mom or I would watch her get ready. Now, I look at our little nook and wonder if I'll be there reading to my kids, and my kids will be watching me."