The Bold Shoe Trend Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing Is on Sale at Amazon

Fashion can be complicated, but really, it doesn't have to be. There are simple ways to zhuzh up an outfit that you might think lacks some panache, and in 2023, we’ve seen one particular styling move that’s outshined all the rest (literally): metallic shoes.

This isn’t the first time — and it certainly won’t be the last — you read about this trend, specifically silver metallic shoes. Shiny footwear came into the spotlight a few months ago, and since then, it’s only grown in popularity, especially for fall 2023. Sure, it might not be the first style you think of when you hear the word “autumn” but, sometimes, it’s the most unexpected pieces that make the biggest impact (again, literally). Mark our words: Mirror-like footwear of every kind is only going to crop up more and more, especially with so many celebrities on board.

Eva Longoria recently wore metallic pumps, Anne Hathaway went with silver metallic boots that gave the phrase “cowboy boot” a totally new meaning, and even Kate Middleton stepped outside of her usual neutral suede heels and into a pair of shiny ones for a dreamy garden party back in May. Clearly, this shoe trend has range, as in elegant à la the Princess of Wales and edgy à la Hathaway. Regardless of the style, metallic makes a punch, elevating every look in seconds — and that’s exactly why it’s one of my go-to styling hacks when I feel like my outfits need a little something-something.

If you have yet to invest in a pair (or two) of metallic shoes, you’re in luck; a slew of styles are marked down ahead of Amazon’s October Prime Day. And trust me when we say you’re really going to want to because this shoe trend is showing zero signs of going away.

