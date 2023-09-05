Our bold plan will help the written-off long-term sick back into workforce

Work and Pensions secretary Mel Stride - Julian Simmonds

There’s something special about September. Autumn is on its way as the nation shifts back into ‘work mode’.

Sometimes the benefits of work are easy to take for granted. Yes, employment is about providing financial security, and growing our economy.

But it also changes lives – giving us life-long friends, a sense of purpose, better physical and mental health. That’s why my mission is to ensure that employment opportunities are open to everyone and that no one is blocked from the advantages work brings.

This week, I am taking bold action so that people on disability benefits who can work are not unfairly written off, or permanently written out of this country’s strong labour market story. It’s a story that has seen nearly four million more people in employment since 2010. And over the last decade, two million more disabled people in work.

Although the number of people who are neither in work nor looking for a job – the ‘economically inactive’ – has fallen from its pandemic peak, there remain over 2.5 million people who are inactive because of long-term sickness.

Proposals will bring system up to date

We need to do more so that no one who could work is left behind. The consultation I published on Tuesday sets out proposals to bring the disability benefits system up to date to better recognise and reflect some of the changes in the world of work. These changes have opened up more opportunities for disabled people and those with health conditions to start, stay and succeed in the workforce.

Those getting back into the swing of things this week are returning to workplaces that look and feel very different to how they did just a few years ago. There are now much greater opportunities for flexible and home working and many employers have improved their approach to accessibility and providing reasonable adjustments for staff.

Many on disability benefits want to work

Improved understanding around mental health conditions and neurodiversity has helped employers to identify opportunities to adapt job roles and the way disabled people and people with health conditions work. Many people on disability benefits say they want to work – and with modern working practices could manage their condition effectively while working.

Instead, they are stuck on benefits with no help to prepare for work. The Work Capability Assessment (WCA) descriptors used to assess what work someone could do – and the support they need – were last reviewed over a decade ago. The plans we are consulting on aim to reflect this shift in working practices.

They include taking account of the fact that people with mobility problems, or who suffer anxiety within the workplace, have better access to employment opportunities from the rise in flexible and home working.

These proposals come on the back of an extra £2 billion of investment we are making to help disabled people and those with health conditions back into work. This includes radical new employment support programmes, such as Universal Support and the Workwell pilot programme.

Plans will enable more fundamental reforms

Our plans will pave the way for our more fundamental reforms to the health and disability benefits system we set out in March in the Health and Disability White Paper, which will see the WCA abolished altogether.

This will take time to implement, so the steps set out in our consultation are important interim measures we can take more quickly to ensure those on disability benefits who could work are given the support and opportunity to move off benefits and towards the jobs market.

We are consulting over the next eight weeks to seek the views of disabled people, employers, charities and others about our proposed changes. It is not right or fair that so many people are left without support or the opportunity to reap the rewards of work.

It’s time to focus on what people can do – not what they can’t. It’s time to share the opportunities of work far more fairly. And it’s time for work to be truly available to all those who can benefit from it. It’s time to get Britain working.

Mel Stride is Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

