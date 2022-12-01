Bold fantasy football predictions for Week 13: Rookie receivers ready to go off

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
·2 min read

Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 13. Which will come to pass?

Burks continues late-season surge

Scott Pianowski: I’m the most optimistic Yahoo ranker on Treylon Burks, and that’s where I want to be. So often we see rookie skill players take a step forward in the late stages of the year, and Burks fits that profile. He’s also proven elite in fumble recovering. He’ll get you 70-plus yards or a score, or both, at Philadelphia. Deploy proactively. (I'll also co-sign everything Matt said about the Jets below.)

Jets deliver more fireworks

Matt Harmon: The Jets will be running it all the way back this week. Mike White will go over 300 yards again. Elijah Moore will find the end zone for the second-straight week. Best of all, we can pencil in Garrett Wilson for another top-10 finish. I'm definitely drinking the Kool-Aid. The Jets offense is just so well set up for any normal NFL quarterback to come in and be efficient. So far, over the last two years, White looks like a normal NFL quarterback. The Bears' defense was a big boost to New York's offensive output last week but the Jets have another get-able matchup this week in Minnesota. The Vikings aren't as hideous as the Bears but allow the most yards per pass attempt in the NFL and gave up a huge aerial performance to Mac Jones and the Patriots last week.

Fantasy managers can expect more solid production from Mike White and Garrett Wilson in Week 13. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Fantasy managers can expect more solid production from Mike White and Garrett Wilson in Week 13. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Eruption game for Pickens

Andy Behrens: It's finally eruption week for George Pickens, who gives us one or two unreal highlights pretty much every time he takes the field, yet somehow still hasn't seen more than eight targets in any game. This week, he's facing an Atlanta defense that's allowed the fourth most fantasy points and second most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers. It's a clear blow-up spot for Pickens, an uncoverable player with size, strength and ridiculous hands. At some point this year, we're definitely getting a 100-yard, multi-touchdown game from the rookie. This week's matchup is a prime opportunity.

[Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Goff top-5 QB material vs. Jags

Dalton Del Don: Jared Goff is averaging more touchdown passes at home (2.5) than any quarterback in the league in 2022 not named Patrick Mahomes (who’s averaged 2.6 TDs this season). He gets a shaky Jacksonville defense allowing the second-most yards per play over the last three weeks in a home matchup indoors with a high over/under (51.5 points). Ranked outside the top-15 QBs in the Expert Consensus Ranks, Goff finishes as a top-five QB this week.

