Bold fantasy baseball predictions for the 2022 MLB season

We are here at last: Opening Day! So there's no better time to unleash our boldest fantasy baseball predictions!

Little-known players make a huge impact

Tyler Stephenson is about to make a leap to a new tier, finishing as a top-three fantasy catcher in 2022. He'll do his hitting in the heart of Cincinnati's batting order, which is no small thing, and he's a near-lock to hit for average with terrific on-base skills. Stephenson is only 25, with his best power seasons ahead. - Andy Behrens

Andrew Kittredge is saving 35 games this year and will make you feel ridiculous for having drafted closers anywhere near the opening rounds. Everyone fears the Rays getting a little too sabermetric-ish in their 'pen, but manager Kevin Cash delivered a 20-save closer every year from 2015 to 2019. Kittredge, of course, is good enough to help us regardless of his role. - Andy

C.J. Abrams is leading the NL in stolen bases this season. It actually may not take more than 35-38 steals, given league-wide trends. Abrams is a burner who's had a tremendous spring; he's clearly ready to contribute to winning in the big leagues. - Andy

Two veterans return to the upper echelon

Batting cleanup in an absolutely loaded Dodgers lineup, Max Muncy finishes as a top-three fantasy 2B. Quietly one of the league’s best hitters (140 wRC+ last season), Muncy fell in fantasy drafts with uncertainty surrounding his UCL injury at the end of last season. But he appears healthy now and has the benefit of the DH, so Muncy is going to go down as one of the best bargains this year. - Dalton Del Don

Wander Franco wins the AL batting title and moves into the first two rounds of fantasy drafts in 2023. Franco showed unreal plate discipline as a rookie, and there’s far more power/speed potential; while other young players are getting more hype, Franco breaks out in a big way this season. - Dalton

Alex Cobb is a top-25 fantasy starter thanks to increased velocity and a big upgrade in environments. Not only does he join a sharp SF organization, but Cobb is also leaving an Angels team that provided league-worst defense last year. He’s mispriced as a 100/1 Cy Young longshot. - Dalton

Late-round fantasy draft picks make their mark on the league

Enrique Hernandez leads the American League in runs scored. He's not a typical leadoff man, but his playoff surge earns him goodwill in New England, and the lineup behind Hernandez is a laser show. One of those laser shows, Rafael Devers, wins the American League MVP. - Scott Pianowski

Mitch Garver, the ninth catcher off the board in Yahoo leagues (around Pick 200), finishes as the best roto backstop. Garver offers power, plate discipline, and the ability to hit for a plus average. And he might steal some DH time when he’s not catching; we especially love our fantasy catchers when they’re not asked to handle the defensive burdens. - Scott

Amed Rosario steals 25 or more bases. He showed more steal initiative earlier in his career, but the 2021 season was the first where he had the craft mastered. Now it's time to run with hair on fire again. The Guardians welcome this diversion, as a team not set up to contend in 2021. - Scott

Steven Matz has a career year, loving life in front of that St. Louis defense that's plated in gold. Not sure how bold this call actually is, but Matz was a nifty value (ADP: 242) in Yahoo leagues this spring. - Scott

The Yankees finish fourth in the AL East. You can decide if this is a head pick or a heart pick. - Scott

