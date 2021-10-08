Bold Business Celebrates Cultural Diversity on National Pierogi Day

With a web page, blog post, social media campaign and custom-produced Pierogi video exploring the Polish food, the global company spreads a message of diversity and inclusion

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bold Business LLC, a leading global technology and workforce solutions company, announced today that it was having a full day of activities highlighting cultural diversity through its commitment to celebrate National Pierogi Day.

Bold Business, a long-time supporter of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and a recent finalist in Levers Diversity in Recruiting Best Practices Award, developed these activities and communications to highlight its workforce's diverse background.

Events included:

A virtual global company event with employees eating pierogies with CEO Edward Kopko. Kopko, who is Polish, ate a dish of three different kinds of pierogies as part of the festivities.

A blog post by Kopko on his personal website highlighting the connection of cultural celebrations and its importance in bringing cultures together.

A customized, Bold-produced video showing the history of pierogies with lots of fun facts about how pierogies are used in Major League Baseball and other venues to bring people together.

A social media campaign promoting the value of cultural celebrations and the work Bold does in DEI.

Said Kopko: "Culture is an important part of the DEI commitment. Having a strong Polish upbringing has provided me with a lifelong commitment to celebrating cultures of all kinds. Today's National Pierogi Day activities at Bold are a fun way to bring people together and celebrate our cultural diversities."

Check out the Bold Business web page highlighting their celebration of National Pierogi Day here: Celebrating National Pierogi Day at Bold Business

Check out the fun Bold Business video exploring some facts (and fiction) about pierogies here: https://youtu.be/vHqSYZYYWbw

Check out Kopko's blog post on National Pierogi Day here: The Importance of National Pierogi Day and Celebrating Our Cultural Diversity | Edward Kopko (edkopko.com)

Media is permitted to use Bold Business images and videos with appropriate attribution. Download them here: Pierogi Day PR Assets - Bold Business

ABOUT BOLD BUSINESS, The Publication

Bold Business, the publication, is wholly owned by Bold Business LLC. Now in its seventh year of publication, Bold focuses on the innovations and trends shaping both business and the world at large, and its editorial scope has included numerous Bold Leader profiles, video interviews with insiders, and in-depth analyses of the successes of startups, industry giants, and every enterprise in between.

ABOUT EDWARD M. KOPKO

Bold Business CEO and publisher Ed Kopko, formerly the owner, publisher and CEO of Chief Executive magazine, has long advocated for global diversity and inclusion through his company's award-winning international services suite. He has racked up a long list of media appearances and publishing credits over the years--from CNBC to Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, Diversity Business Journal and other outlets. His work with the diversity and inclusion movement garnered him the prestigious 2019 Impact Award from Diversity MBA Magazine.

He is the author of "PROJECT BOLD LIFE: The Proven Formula to Take on Challenges and Achieve Happiness and Success." Ed has an MA degree in Economics from Columbia University.

To contact Ed Kopko for interviews and additional insight, email Ed@BoldBusiness.com.

ABOUT BOLD BUSINESS LLC

Bold Business LLC is a multifaceted digital media, technology and business solutions company with a global workforce. For more information on the publication, click here : For more information on Bold Business LLC and the services it offers, click here .

