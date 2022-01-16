Bold as brass: glowy skin made easy

To carry off the minimal approach to makeup, you need confidence – and some great foundation



Scraped-back hair is not everyone’s cup of tea, but I love it. It is unapologetic and bold. As is the minimal approach to makeup. But it requires confidence. Hence, the latest foundations (try Lisa Eldridge and Charlotte Tilbury, as well as Nars and Dior Skin) are all about an easy finish that leaves you with the best, glowy version of your skin. Dot a few pea-sized amounts all over your face, add black liner, brush up brows and finish with a hint of gloss. Done. But not too done.

1. Nars Light Reflecting Foundation £37.50, narscosmetics.co.uk (available from 1 February)

2. Aveda Invati Thickening Brow Serum £56, aveda.com

3. Jillian Dempsey Khol Eyeliner £18.50, feelunique.com

4. Saie Lip Gloss £18, cultbeauty.co.uk

5. Dior Skin Forever Foundation £37, dior.com

I can’t do without… A three-in-one creamy spray by a beauty insider

A lot has been said about beauty lines from celebrities (long story short, there are far too many of them and 99.9% of them have no legitimate reason to exist). Beauty lines from beauty insiders/experts? Well, this is another kettle of fish. I mean, some of them also fall into the aforementioned category but, for the most part, they are created on the back of a lot of skin in the game. Such as Violette FR, which was founded by Violette Serrat, the much-adored French makeup artist who has also worked as a creative director and consultant to numerous big-name beauty brands. The concept of her range is built around the pared-down French-girl aesthetic except, for once, it feels wholly inclusive – so regardless of age or cultural heritage, you don’t feel marginalised. I am currently obsessed with the Boum-Boum Milk. This three-in-one creamy spray is at once a toner, serum and moisturiser. It is great for anyone who wants intense moisture, but can’t stand heavy textures. It’s also in keeping with the increasing popularity of skinminimalism – ie using fewer products in your skincare regime, which is better for the environment and for your skin. Boum-Boum Milk, which balances skin, injects intense hydration and leaves you with an impressive glow, is an absolute hit in my book. I find I need little else on my skin. Efficacious formulations like these are the future of skincare. Violette FR Boum-Boum Milk, £56, violettefr.com

On my radar… Hardworking heroes for hair, face and body

Quench your thirst If you’ve overdone it on exfoliating acids, or have parched or oily skin that loves moisture without the weight, look no further than this intensely hydrating gel mask. Vichy Quenching Mineral Face Mask, £15, feelunique.com

Bouncing back Dull, brittle hair is one of the many joys of a cold winter and central heating. This conditioner, with vegan keratin and botanical ingredients, will nurse hair back to health. Lazartigue Intensive Repair Conditioner, £24, lookfantastic.com

Body of evidence Bodycare products are increasingly being created with the kind of ingredients you’d expect in skincare for your face. This cult US brand, arguably a pioneer of the movement, is finally in the UK. Nécessaire Body Serum, £45, necessaire.com

