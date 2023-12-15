Krista Allen has left “The Bold and the Beautiful,” an insider familiar with the production told TheWrap.

According to this insider, Allen was offered the choice to move into a recurring role on the daytime soap opera — a common offer made considering how often storylines on soap operas shift — but declined the offer. Ultimately, it was Allen’s decision to move on.

A representative for Allen did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Deadline was the first to report this story.

More to come …

The post ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Krista Allen Exits CBS Soap appeared first on TheWrap.