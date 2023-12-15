‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Krista Allen Exits CBS Soap
Krista Allen has left “The Bold and the Beautiful,” an insider familiar with the production told TheWrap.
According to this insider, Allen was offered the choice to move into a recurring role on the daytime soap opera — a common offer made considering how often storylines on soap operas shift — but declined the offer. Ultimately, it was Allen’s decision to move on.
A representative for Allen did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.
Deadline was the first to report this story.
