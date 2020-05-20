‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Renewed Through 2022 at CBS

Click here to read the full article.

CBS has renewed long-running daytime drama “The Bold and the Beautiful” through 2022, extending its run to 35 years.

The Los Angeles-set afternoon series is one of the most-watched daytime dramas on television, and tells a story of high fashion, glamour, honor, romance, passion and family.

“For over three decades, ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ has been a cornerstone of the CBS Daytime lineup,” said Amy Reisenbach, cxecutive vice president of current programs at CBS Entertainment. “The show has been a creative and ratings success due to the supremely talented cast, writers and producers that Brad Bell has assembled. Of course, none of this would have been possible without B&B’s dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unsurpassed. We are delighted to be able to continue to offer them a daily look into the romances and rivalries between the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families.”

So far, the current season of “The Bold and the Beautiful” is averaging just under 3.2 million Live+Same Day viewers, and around a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49.

“I am thrilled to dive into years 34 and 35 of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’,” said the show’s executive producer Bradley Bell. “We are grateful to Amy Reisenbach and everyone at CBS for their incredible commitment to the series. Of course, many thanks to our loyal fans who motivate us every day with their unending passion and enthusiasm.”

The show stars Matthew Atkinson, Kiara Barnes, Katrina Bowden, Darin Brooks, Scott Clifton, Don Diamont, Jennifer Gareis, Courtney Hope, Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook, Alley Mills, Annika Noelle, Denise Richards, Lawrence Saint-Victor, Henry Joseph Samiri, Rena Sofer, Aaron D. Spears, Heather Tom, Jeremy Ray Valdez and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood.

