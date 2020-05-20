‘The Bold And the Beautiful’ Renewed Through 2022 By CBS

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has handed a two-year renewal to venerable daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful through the 2021-2022 broadcast season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Now in its 33rd year, the afternoon series routinely wins its time period and averages over 3.2 million viewers every day. Picked up for Seasons 34 and 35, The Bold and the Beautiful joins CBS companion The Young and the Restless, which in January was renewed through 2024.

More from Deadline

“For over three decades, The Bold and the Beautiful has been a cornerstone of the CBS Daytime lineup,” said Amy Reisenbach, EVP, Current Programs, CBS Entertainment. “The show has been a creative and ratings success due to the supremely talented cast, writers and producers that Brad Bell has assembled. Of course, none of this would have been possible without B&B’s dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unsurpassed. We are delighted to be able to continue to offer them a daily look into the romances and rivalries between the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families.”

The news of The Bold and the Beautiful renewal comes amid a coronavirus-related Hollywood production shutdown that has suspended filming on all daytime dramas. Along with Y&R, The Bold and the Beautiful had about 4-6 weeks worth of episodes in the can when the production shutdown began on March 17. The last original episode aired last month and, beginning April 27, B&B started airing repeat episodes curated into theme weeks.

Story continues

“I am thrilled to dive into years 34 and 35 of The Bold and the Beautiful,” said executive producer Bradley Bell. “We are grateful to Amy Reisenbach and everyone at CBS for their incredible commitment to the series. Of course, many thanks to our loyal fans who motivate us every day with their unending passion and enthusiasm.”

As Deadline reported last week, The Bold and the Beautiful production company is currently getting ready to resume production in June if safety guidelines are met in compliance with =state and city regulations.

The Bold and the Beautiful, the most-watched U.S. produced daytime drama in the world, is set in Los Angeles and tells the compelling story of high fashion, glamour, honor, romance, passion and, most importantly, family. It is a Bell-Phillip Television production. Bradley Bell is the executive producer.

Cast members include (alphabetically): Matthew Atkinson, Kiara Barnes, Katrina Bowden, Darin Brooks, Scott Clifton, Don Diamont, Jennifer Gareis, Courtney Hope, Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook, Alley Mills, Annika Noelle, Denise Richards, Lawrence Saint-Victor, Henry Joseph Samiri, Rena Sofer, Aaron D. Spears, Heather Tom, Jeremy Ray Valdez and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.