‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Production ‘Paused’ to Expand COVID-19 Testing (EXCLUSIVE)

Production on the long-running CBS soap “The Bold and the Beautiful” has been “paused” after just one day back on set, Variety has learned exclusively.

The show returned to production today in Television City Studios, however, production has been halted to “better accommodate the large volume of testing needed,” per a spokesperson for the show’s producer Bell-Phillip Television.

“We have paused very briefly to modify our testing protocol to better accommodate the large volume of testing needed. Safety remains our top priority as we continue to move forward with the production of the Bold and the Beautiful. B&B filmed with cast and crew today and it was a successful first day back at work,” read the statement.

Shooting on the daytime drama is set to resume Tuesday, June 23.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” is one of the very first series to start shooting again, and other productions likely have much to glean from its immediate need for more coronavirus testing. Given the show’s production schedule, it could potentially be on course to start airing new episodes in July.

Some of the safety precautions the show is taking include testing cast and crew frequently while shooting, having an on-set coordinator who to oversee safety for the cast and crew, requiring the cast and crew to wear masks when they’re not on camera, and staggering the amount of people on set. The guidelines fall in line with Los Angeles county and city requirements, and were approved by the guilds and Television City owner Hackman Capital Partners.

Production on Season 34 had previously shut down in mid-March, along with every other scripted and unscripted series across the country, and the show has been airing reruns since the final episode it still had in the can aired on April 23.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” has been on the air since 1987, and was renewed through 2022 back in May.

“I am thrilled to dive into years 34 and 35 of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’” executive producer Bradley Bell said at the time it was renewed. “We are grateful to Amy Reisenbach and everyone at CBS for their incredible commitment to the series. Of course, many thanks to our loyal fans who motivate us every day with their unending passion and enthusiasm.”

