‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Pauses Production to Increase Coronavirus Testing

“The Bold and the Beautiful” became the first U.S. television series to re-enter production on Wednesday, but the daytime soap will be taking another break after just one day.

“We have paused very briefly to modify our testing protocol to better accommodate the large volume of testing needed,” a rep for the show said in a statement. “Safety remains our top priority as we continue to move forward with the production of the show.”

Production will resume on Tuesday, June 23.

As part of the show’s new safety protocols, the cast and crew are all tested for coronavirus on a daily basis. The show has also hired a COVID-19 director who is on set at all times to make sure proper protocols are followed as set forth by L.A. County, the City of Los Angeles, and each of the Hollywood guilds.

The series will also said it would allow fewer cast and crew on set per day than before, with certain people asked to come in shifts. All are required to social distance themselves and wear face masks at all times, with actors actively filming a scene being the only exception.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” has been airing reruns for the last few weeks as the stockpile of pre-taped episodes ran dry in April. The plan is for new original episodes to begin airing in early-to-mid July, though no airdate has been set yet.

CBS has already picked up two more seasons of the show, which will take it through Season 35 in 2022.

