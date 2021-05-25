Boku completes first mobile operator integration to Google Standard Payments with Kcell

LONDON, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boku Inc., (AIM: BOKU ), the world's leading provider of mobile payment and identity solutions, and Kcell, the largest mobile operator in Kazakhstan, have announced the launch of the first-ever mobile operator integration into the new Google Standard Payments platform, which enables a number of payment types on a global basis. This integration will allow mobile subscribers to pay for digital goods through Google’s Play Store, using their mobile phone number.



Mobile Operators are required to complete the upgrade to the latest payment specifications in order to take advantage of new functionality, including an upgraded synchronous payment API, real-time account updates, API-based settlement, and real-time fraud notifications. These upgrades will increase payment conversion rates whilst reducing fraud, resulting in greater profitability for both mobile operators and Google, with lower back office costs, thanks to upgraded settlement reporting.

With extensive experience integrating mobile operators into Google payments infrastructure, Boku ensures both that the integration is expedient, painless, and optimized for ongoing success. Boku supports mobile operators on the Google Standard payments platform with marketing, customer support, and program optimization services, along with business intelligence and reporting capabilities.

“We’re thrilled to have completed the first mobile operator integration to the Google Standard Payments platform,” said Mark Stannard, Chief Business Officer, Payments, Boku Inc. “Mobile subscribers around the world need access to carrier billing so they can purchase apps through Google Play, and we’re happy to make that possible.”



Yuri Kharlamov, CEO, Kcell JSC, “We are excited to be the first mobile operator in the world to complete the integration to Google’s new payments platform. Simplifying payments for nearly 80% of our customers using Android devices in the Google Play Store and beyond represents another opportunity for us to deliver more value to subscribers. Boku was the clear choice to complete this integration due to their experience and expertise with mobile payment connections to the biggest digital marketplaces in the world.”

Story continues

Enquiries:

CCgroup for Boku, Inc.

US: Amanda Triest, Amanda.Triest@ccgrouppr.com , +1 801 425 0827

UK: Daniel Lowther, Daniel.lowther@ccgrouppr.com, +44 774 763 6687

IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR & IR)

Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring / Florence Chandler

+44 (0)20 3934 6630

About Boku

Boku Inc. (AIM: BOKU) is a fintech pioneering the world’s first global, mobile payments network. With 45% of global consumers using mobile payment methods to buy goods online, compared to 18% using credit cards, the future of commerce is mobile-first. Boku’s technology platform helps the world’s most demanding merchants attract, convert, and retain customers using mobile payments. By turning payments infrastructure into a source of sustainable competitive advantage, Boku safely activates a range of new merchant business models - from bundling to subscriptions.

Boku’s platform is used in over 70 countries with more than a billion verified transactions in 2020, contributing $8.5 billion to the digital economy. Customers that trust Boku to simplify sign-up, acquire new paying users and prevent fraud include global leaders such as Apple, DAZN, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Sony, Spotify and Tencent.

Boku Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in Brazil, China, Estonia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the US.

To learn more about Boku please visit: https://www.boku.com

About Kcell

Kcell provides mobile voice telecommunications services, messaging services, value-added services (VAS) such as multimedia and mobile content services, as well as data transmission services including internet access. It has two brands: the Kcell brand, which is targeted primarily at corporate subscribers (including government subscribers), and the Activ brand, which is targeted primarily at mass-market subscribers. The Company offers its services through its extensive, high quality network, which covers substantially all of the territory of Kazakhstan.

The Company intends to continue to invest in the deployment of its 3G/4G network to expand coverage and to introduce high quality services. Kcell aims to maintain high standards of service in the market by offering its products and services at competitive prices, expanding its offering of products and services, maintaining the quality of its network and enhancing its brand value.



