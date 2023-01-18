Bojangles is introducing alcohol-infused hard sweet tea. Here's where you can find it.

Fried chicken, biscuits and now hard sweet tea?

Bojangles, the fast food chain founded in North Carolina, announced on Tuesday that it is producing a version of its sweet tea with alcohol in it. The beverage is being created in partnership with Appalachian Mountain Brewery, another company founded in North Carolina.

Bojangles in a news release on Tuesday said the drink will combine its “knowledge of expertly steeped sweet tea and AMB’s award-winning brewing innovation. The result is an easy-drinking, refreshing hard tea, sure to delight fans of both brands, ages 21 and older.”

The sweet tea will be sold in stores, not in the chain’s restaurants.

It’s expected to be available for purchase beginning in March in the Carolinas at stores such as Circle K, Sheetz, Harris Teeter, Walmart and Food Lion, with sales expanding to other states at later dates.

The announcement comes as canned cocktails and beverages continue to be popular across the country. Last year, Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola announced a ready-to-drink Jack and Coke canned cocktail.

But if you’re adopting Dry January this year, there are new drinks for you too. Pepsi has said that it is discontinuing Sierra Mist, but it’s rolling out a new lemon-lime soda named Starry in its place.

