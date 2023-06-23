Bojangles is opening in Euless, but a barbecue landmark near DFW Airport is gone

Hey, Bud! I see where Bojangles is opening next week in Euless. Whatever happened to North Main BBQ?

—Caller to 817-390-7538

The demise of the late Hubert Green’s barbecue empire is a long story, but the less experienced side of the family wound up owning it and it declined. Don Green carries on Hubert’s 40-year tradition from a truck at 414 W. Euless Blvd. The barbecue space was bought by neighboring Al-Baraka Grocery, 406 N. Euless Main St., for a Mediterranean restaurant.

Hey, Bud! What about the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Euless that was supposed to open?

—Email to bud@star-telegram.com

The Walk-On’s chain has had some growing pains, and it’s a tough time to hire staff or open a restaurant. There is no word when the location will open in Glade Parks, 2221 Texas 121.

Hey, Bud! What do you hear about Le Margot?

—Diner in the less fancy Montgomery Street Cafe

Not much, since it just opened at 3150 S. Hulen St. But note the daily specials such as chateaubriand on Fridays and lobster thermidor on Saturdays. (I’m in for the sole meuniere, part of the regular menu.) The main thing I hear is that you make reservations on yet another app or website, tock.com.