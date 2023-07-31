New Bojangles fried chicken restaurant opens second North Texas location this summer

Bojangles has opened its second location in Texas, with more to come.

The newest Bojangles location opened in Lancaster July 25 at 760 N. Interstate 35 E. Rd. The fried chicken restaurant opened its first Texas location in Euless at 201 E. Euless Blvd. just a month earlier on June 27.

Bojangles has been around since 1977 and are famous for their Cajun-inspired fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits. The North Carolina-based company was created and named by Jack Fulk after the song, “Mr. Bojangles”.

While known for their bone-in chicken at their east coast eateries, Bojangles is streamlining its menu in new markets such as Texas with a boneless chicken offerings. This means that chicken tenders are the name of the game in Texas going forward.

Other Bojangles options include Bo-Berry biscuits, peach cobbler, salads, lemonade and milkshakes.

A third Bojangles is slated to open in North Texas this fall in Frisco at 1631 US Highway 380. The Lancaster location is open Monday-Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Has Bojangles operated in Texas before?

Yes, back in the 1980s.

A coupon for Bojangles can be found in the pages of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram newspaper from December 27, 1984.

In 1984, Bojangles operated three stores in Fort Worth and one in Haltom City:

4355 East Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth — Now an Auto Zone

2621 Hemphill St., Fort Worth — Now Tacos La Banqueta

7419 Camp Bowie W. Blvd., Fort Worth — Now Cancun Mexican Restaurant

5600 East Belknap St., Haltom City — Now a vacant building

A coupon for a $9.99 combo that came with a 16-piece fried chicken box and 12 biscuits can be found in the pages of the Star-Telegram’s newspaper from December 27, 1984. At Bojangles today, a 12-piece fried chicken box with six biscuits costs $25.99.

By 1985, Bojangles had expanded to include three locations in Dallas and one in Arlington at 818 N. Collins St. But several years later, all of Bojangles Texas stores closed.

Its unclear why Bojangles pulled out of Texas, but the restaurant chain is back in full-force.