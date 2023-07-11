Bojangles announces two new chicken sandwiches with the help of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Lee Brice

Bojangles has announced the launch of two new versions of their chicken sandwich. They are available at participating locations through the end of July.

Bojangles announced the launch of two new versions of their chicken sandwich Monday, and they've partnered with a couple of celebrities to do so.

The sandwich, which features a marinated chicken breast, dill pickles and coleslaw, can now be had with either Bo's BBQ sauce or Carolina Gold Sauce, according to a news release from the fast food chain.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The two versions of the sandwich will be available to order until the end of July.

Bo's BBQ sauce is a sweet and smoky house barbecue sauce. The Carolina Gold Sauce is a sweet and tangy combination of yellow mustard, apple cider vinegar and hints of smoke, molasses and tomato, according to the company.

”Bojangles has already mastered the art of a juicy, hand-breaded chicken sandwich, so we decided it was time for a new challenge,” said chef Marshall Scarborough, vice president of menu and culinary innovation for Bojangles in the news release.

NO MORE MCCAFE BAKERY: McDonald's will begin phasing out three McCafé bakery items this month

Bojangles has announced the launch of two new versions of their chicken sandwich. They are available at participating locations through the end of July.

Bojangles has partnered with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and country singer Lee Brice to promote their new sandwiches. The ad campaign features the two Southern staples going "splitsies" on the sandwiches so each can try both.

“I'm from the Carolinas, where BBQ sauce is just a little bit different than what you find in other areas. We have a vinegar-based sauce, where other places are a little sweet or spicy,” said Earnhardt Jr. in the news release.

LIQUID GOLD?: Sriracha bottles selling as high as $80 on ebay, Amazon amid ongoing shortage

Bojangles has partnered with NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and country singer Lee Brice to promote their two new sandwiches.

“Being from the Carolinas, these Bo’s Chicken Sandwiches have a little heat to them, and a lot of love in them,” said Brice. “They’ve got a spice and a crunch you can’t find anywhere, so these feel like home to me.”

The new sandwiches are available in-store, via curbside pickup, through delivery and you can also order ahead through the Bojangles app, DoorDash or online at Bojangles.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bojangles has two new sandwiches available until end of July