Bojan Bogdanovic reportedly heading to Jazz on four-year, $73 million deal

The Utah Jazz are building something interesting out in Salt Lake City.

Less than two weeks after adding star point guard Mike Conley in a trade, the Jazz have agreed to a four-year, $73 million deal with former Indiana Pacers wing Bojan Bogdanovic, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Indiana's Bojan Bogdanovic has agreed to a four-year, $73M deal with the Utah Jazz, league sources tells EPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

The deal was reportedly a fallback for the Jazz after free agent forward Nikola Mirotic opted to leave the NBA for Barcelona.

Once Nikola Mirotic made a surprising decision to return to Europe, new Jazz GM Justin Zanik pivoted and made a strong push to sign Bogdanovic out of Indiana. In his first few months as GM, Zanik has landed Mike Conley and Bogdanovic. Jazz are a legitimate Western contender now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

The addition of Bogdanovic gives the Jazz another shooter on the perimeter with Joe Ingles, which should be a good match with a backcourt of Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell.

The move also meant that the Jazz were not able to retain free agent power forward Derrick Favors. The team reportedly addressed that loss by signing veteran big man Ed Davis to a two-year, $10 million deal.

Free agent F Ed Davis has agreed to a two-year, $10M with the Utah Jazz, CAA agent Aaron Mintz tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Even if Davis doesn’t quite replace Favors, bringing in Bogdanovic should help establish the Jazz as one of many contenders in a wide-open Western Conference this season.

