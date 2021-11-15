BOJ Kuroda says weak yen not negative for Japan's economy

TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the yen's recent declines were not particularly negative for the country's economy.

While a weak yen pushes up the cost of importing raw materials, it boosts the value of exports and profits that Japanese companies earn overseas, Kuroda said.

"We need to look comprehensively at the pros and cons of a weak yen," Kuroda told a news conference. "I don't think the weak yen is proving particularly negative for the economy." (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)