Boise weekend guide: Kentucky Derby parties, beer bashes, concerts ... Roaring Springs?

Been enjoying those relatively pleasant spring temperatures?

First, the bad news: Things are expected to cool off starting Saturday. If you’re all set to make a splash during opening weekend at Roaring Springs Waterpark, cover that bikini with a Patagonia jacket. Roaring Springs has delayed its season-opening day until next Saturday, May 14. And that’s assuming things warm up.

Now, the good news: There are still lots of things to do in the Boise area. Here are a few events Friday, May 6, through Sunday, May 8.

Kentucky Derby party

Watch the horses run Saturday at the annual Kentucky Derby shindig at Whiskey Bar, 509 W. Main St., in downtown Boise. Dress up in a blazer or wild hat, or just show up Boise casual. Doors open at 1 p.m. with all sorts of celebratory fun. There will be a Maker’s Mark glass dipping station, catered grub, a hat decoration booth, and of course, mint juleps. The race itself is slated to start at 4:57 p.m.

Beer bashes

Mother Earth Brew Co. is celebrating the annual release of its exceptional Big Mother Triple IPA with food trucks, live music and general fun Friday, Saturday and Sunday at both its locations: the taphouse, 406 S. 3rd St., in Boise and tasting room, 1428 Madison Ave., in Nampa. Click those links for details, but highlights include a Kentucky Derby costume contest for dogs from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, and a free taster and flower for Mom on Mother’s Day. (Assuming she wants to hang out at a brewery. Ahem.)

Club concerts

There aren’t any major arena shows. But concert clubs in downtown Boise will be rockin’ with activity.

▪ Horse Feathers: 8 p.m. May 6, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $15. eventbrite.com. $18 at the door. Opening: Maita.

▪ Wet: 8 p.m. May 6, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $22. TicketWeb. $25 at the door. Opening: Zsela.

▪ Boise Band-Aid for Ukraine: A benefit event featuring Fleet Street Klezmer Band, a.k.a. Belle, Braided Waves, With Child, The Moth Girl, and Gina Gregerson. All ticket proceeds will be donated to a verified organization that will best serve the greatest needs of those affected by the Ukrainian crisis. 8 p.m. May 7, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $8. TicketWeb. $10 at the door. facebook.com/boisebandaid.

▪ Kid Ink: 8 p.m. May 7, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $40 general, $100 VIP. Ticketmaster.

▪ Widowspeak: 8 p.m. May 8, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $13. TicketWeb. $15 at the door. Opening: Sylvie.

More events? Scan the calendar

This is just a taste. For lots more ideas, check out the Idaho Statesman’s big ol’ calendar of fun stuff happening. (The link goes live at 4 a.m. Friday).