Boise State's blue turf is very confusing for geese (Photos)

Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium is known for its famous blue turf. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

If you’re not a fan of college football, I can see how the blue turf at Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium could be confusing.

Especially if you’re a goose.





Imagine thinking you were in for a nice refreshing swim on the lake, but you land on a football field instead.





It ain’t easy being a goose.

And this is nothing new for the geese of Boise. They have been getting fooled by the ominous blue turf for years.

For the millionth time, it's not a lake, dude pic.twitter.com/vcA19kNsec — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) May 2, 2016





It’s much more dog-friendly.

I FORGOT THAT BOISE STATE HAS A COOL DOG THAT RETRIEVES THE TEE AFTER KICKOFFS pic.twitter.com/22aUTO2ANi — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) November 19, 2016

The blue turf was first installed back in 1986 when the Broncos were a Division I-AA program and has become one of the most unique looks in college football.

For a long time, Boise State, which moved up to the FBS level in 1996, was the only program at college football’s highest level to utilize colored turf. In 2014, Eastern Michigan introduced gray turf.

(AP Photo/Mike Householder)

Elsewhere, FCS programs Eastern Washington (red) and Central Arkansas (purple and gray), among others, have followed suit with colorful fields. But those don’t quite have the history of Boise State’s blue, despite the confusion for geese.

