Boise State will be without starting cornerback, edge rusher at home against Wyoming

The Boise State football team will be without a pair of starters today against Wyoming.

Cornerback Markel Reed and edge rusher Demitri Washington are out with undisclosed injuries, Boise State announced a little before kickoff. Reed and Washington have both been out since the Broncos’ win over San Jose State on Oct. 7.

Redshirt freshman Jayden Virgin will start in place of Washington, according to Boise State.

Edge rushers Tyler Wegis and Cortez Hogans, wide receiver Shea Whiting and linebacker Dishawn Misa are also out today.

QUICK HITS

The Broncos wore orange jerseys, orange pants and orange helmets. ... Team captains DJ Schramm and Riley Smith will be joined by center Garrett Curran and defensive tackle Braxton Fely as game captains. ... Boise State will be led onto the field by cornerback Kaonohi Kaniho, who will carry the Dan Paul Hammer. ... Edge Jayden Virgin will carry the American flag and left guard Mason Randolph will carry the Bleed Blue flag. ... Former All-American and 2010 first-round NFL Draft pick Kyle Wilson will raise the Blue Chaos flag before kickoff.