Boise State will be without leading rusher in Mountain West tilt at Fresno State

The Boise State football team is without its leading rusher tonight at Fresno State (8 p.m. MT, CBS Sports Network).

Sophomore running back Ashton Jeanty will miss his first game of the season, the team announced a little before kickoff.

Edge rushers Demitri Washington and Cortez Hogans, linebackers Dishawn Misa and Marco Notarainni, tight end Matt Lauter, cornerback Kaonohi Kaniho and wide receiver Jackson Grier are also out. Washington hasn’t played since Boise State’s win over San Jose State on Oct. 7. Hogans hasn’t played since the Broncos’ loss at Colorado State on Oct. 14.

Jeanty suffered what Boise State football coach Andy Avalos described as a lower body injury in the first quarter of the Broncos’ win over Wyoming last weekend. He did not return to the game and was limited this week in practice.

Jeanty leads Boise State with 921 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. He’s tied for No. 1 in the nation with 15 total touchdowns and leads the country with 604 yards after contact. San Jose State’s Kairee Robinson has also scored 15 touchdowns this season.

Redshirt senior running back George Holani will carry the load again this week. He returned to the field last week against Wyoming after sitting out since the season opener at Washington because of an injury. He led the Broncos with 75 rushing yards and caught three passes against the Cowboys.

Freshman Jambres Dubar and former wide receiver Kaden Dudley also got carries last week. Dubar, a four-star recruit from Anna, Texas, finished with 45 yards on 12 carries and scored the first rushing touchdown of his career.