Boise State will be without key starter on offense for home opener against UCF

The Boise State football team will be without one of its premier players on Saturday against UCF.

Starting running back George Holani, the team’s leading rusher, will sit out with a lower-body injury he sustained in a season-opening loss at Washington, according to a Boise State spokesperson.

Joining Holani on the injury list are edge Cortez Hogans and offensive lineman Mason Randolph. Both players were out against Washington last week as well.

When healthy, Holani can be a workhorse for the Broncos. The redshirt senior posted the second 1,000-yard season of his career last year, finishing with 1,157 yards. He racked up 1,014 as a true freshman in 2019.

But Holani missed all but one game in 2020 because of a knee injury, and he was in and out of the lineup with nagging injuries in 2021.

Holani’s absence likely means an even bigger role for sophomore Ashton Jeanty, who had an impressive game at Washington with more than 150 total yards and both of the team’s touchdowns.

Broncos add TE to 2024 class

The Broncos woke up to a bit of good news on game day with a new commitment to their 2024 class.

Tight end Kaden Anderson of Chandler High in Arizona announced his verbal commitment on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder is rated as a three-star prospect, according to 247sports, and the 73rd-best at his position nationally. He also had offers from Nevada, Air Force, Army, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Hawaii, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania and Yale.

As a junior, Anderson caught 32 passes for 321 yards and six touchdowns.

Boise State 2024 recruiting class

DL Hayden Hanks, 6-3, 270, Thompson Falls (Montana) High

OL Eyitayo Omotinugbon, 6-3, 275, Queen Creek (Arizona) High

S Travis Anderson, 6-0, 175, Mission Viejo (California) High

CB Treyvon Tolmaire, 5-11, 165, Mission Viejo (California) High

Edge Roman Caywood, 6-3, 220, Corner Canyon High, Draper, Utah

LB Clay Martineau, 6-4, 215, Oregon City (Oregon) High

S Tice Williams, 6-3, 187, Conroe (Texas) High

DL Connor Warkentin, 6-5, 260, Centennial High, Bakersfield, California

QB Kaleb Annett, 6-3, 190, Corona Del Mar High, Newport Beach, California

DL Trevor McKenna, 6-6, 255, Borah High, Boise

WR Gatlin Bair, 6-2, 198, Burley (Idaho) High

WR Cameron Bates, 5-10, 165, Manfield Timberview High, Arlington, Texas

K Martin Connington, 6-0, 190, Mountain View High, Meridian, Idaho

WR Tyrone Jackson, 6-3, 180, Archbishop Riordan, San Francisco, California

TE Kaden Anderson, 6-4, 225, Chandler (Arizona) High

Quick hits

The Broncos wore blue jerseys, blue pants and blue helmets Saturday. ... Team captains DJ Schramm and Riley Smith were joined by center Garrett Curran and safety Alexander Teubner as game captains. ... Boise State will be led on the field by linebacker Marco Notarainni, carrying the Dan Paul Hammer. ... Defensive tackle Michael Callahan will carry the American flag and running back Ashton Jeanty the Bleed Blue flag. ... Former All-American running back Brock Forsey will raise the Blue Chaos flag.