Boise State vs. UNLV live updates: Playoff spot on the line in Mountain West championship

It’s a rematch for the Mountain West title and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

No. 10 Boise State hosts No. 20 UNLV on Friday after the Broncos won their first matchup this season, 29-24, on Oct. 25 in Las Vegas.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has a chance to make his last-ditch Heisman statement with a big game on Friday night, though it’ll likely be too little, too late, despite his fantastic season. Jeanty has rushed for 2,288 yards through 12 games so far and is two touchdowns away from 30 rushing scores. He’ll assuredly finish second to Colorado’s Travis Hunter in the Heisman voting.

The Rebels have won four straight since that loss to the Broncos as the early season NIL drama surrounding QB Matthew Sluka seems like ages ago. Hajj-Malik Williams has taken over the QB position with aplomb. Williams is 132-of-206 passing for 17 TDs and four interceptions. He’s also second on the team in rushing with 130 carries for 769 yards and leads the Rebels with nine touchdowns.

The UNLV defense is also as well-equipped as any to slow down Jeanty. He rushed for 128 yards in that victory as the Broncos rushed for 185 yards as a team. Since then, UNLV hasn’t allowed more than 107 yards rushing in a single game and has given up just one TD on the ground.

How to watch Boise State vs. UNLV

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Fubo