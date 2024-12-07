Advertisement
Boise State vs. UNLV live updates: Playoff spot on the line in Mountain West championship

yahoo sports staff

It’s a rematch for the Mountain West title and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

No. 10 Boise State hosts No. 20 UNLV on Friday after the Broncos won their first matchup this season, 29-24, on Oct. 25 in Las Vegas.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has a chance to make his last-ditch Heisman statement with a big game on Friday night, though it’ll likely be too little, too late, despite his fantastic season. Jeanty has rushed for 2,288 yards through 12 games so far and is two touchdowns away from 30 rushing scores. He’ll assuredly finish second to Colorado’s Travis Hunter in the Heisman voting.

The Rebels have won four straight since that loss to the Broncos as the early season NIL drama surrounding QB Matthew Sluka seems like ages ago. Hajj-Malik Williams has taken over the QB position with aplomb. Williams is 132-of-206 passing for 17 TDs and four interceptions. He’s also second on the team in rushing with 130 carries for 769 yards and leads the Rebels with nine touchdowns.

The UNLV defense is also as well-equipped as any to slow down Jeanty. He rushed for 128 yards in that victory as the Broncos rushed for 185 yards as a team. Since then, UNLV hasn’t allowed more than 107 yards rushing in a single game and has given up just one TD on the ground.

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET

  • Location: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho

  • TV Channel: Fox

  • Streaming: Fubo

    Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    UNLV punts

    UNLV moved past midfield but stalled out when Hajj-Malik Williams took a big sack on 3rd down.

    Boise State gets the stop on the opening drive.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Kickoff is here

    Boise State kicks off the Mountain West championship, and UNLV will start with the ball.

    Here we go.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Can Ashton Jeanty bolster his Heisman case?

    Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty has already put up monster numbers this seas, but he's well behind Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter in the Heisman odds. Can Jeanty change that tonight?

    Here's a breakdown of the Heisman watch

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    What cold?

    Boise State players are ready to go in the sub-30 degree southern Idaho weather.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Future of the CFP

    Because of all the controversy stemming from this year's rankings, things will likely change going forward.

    Read more from Yahoo's Ross Dellenger

    The weekly release of the CFP rankings has opened the committee up to all kinds of criticism. (Amy Monks/Yahoo Sports)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The latest CFP picture

    Here's where things stand based on the latest CFP rankings. Things will obviously change based on this weekend's results: CFP rankings

    Here's how the College Football Playoff field looks ahead of conference championship weekend. (Bruno Rouby/Yahoo Sports)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Breaking down every conference title game

    There are three league title games in Group of Five tonight, with the four power conference games coming tomorrow.

    Here's a preview of tonight's game plus the power conference games and what they mean for the playoff: What to Watch: College football championship weekend

    What to Watch Week 15
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    What's on the line

    • The winner of tonight's game almost surely will earn a spot in the College Football Playoff

    • If Boise State wins, it has a chance at the No. 4 seed, which would mean a first-round bye

    • UNLV is likely the No. 12 in the playoff with a win tonight