Boise State vs. Penn State: College Football Playoff live updates, score, highlights

The final college football game of 2024 will determine the first semifinal participant in the College Football Playoff.

Date: Dec. 31 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: Penn State -11 | Total: 54

The Nittany Lions dominated SMU in the first round of the playoff with three first-half interceptions, two of them returned for touchdowns. The Broncos are the Mountain West Conference champions and enter the game on an 11-game win streak. Their only loss of the season came to Oregon in Week 2.

It’s unlikely that Boise State is going to turn the ball over like SMU did in the first round, but it still has a tall task in moving the ball against PSU. The Nittany Lions have allowed just 1,405 rushing yards all season and opponents are averaging 3.1 yards a carry. Boise State averages 6.8 yards a carry as a team. It’s trite to say that slowing down Jeanty is imperative for Penn State, but it’s also the truth. Maddux Madsen has played well in 2024, but forcing him to win the game is Penn State’s best option.