Boise State vs. North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament? That’s on one mock bracket

The first-place Boise State men’s basketball team continues to find favor with NCAA Tournament bracketologists, climbing as high as a No. 7 seed in the latest projections.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi moved the Broncos from a No. 8 to a No. 7, predicting they will face No. 10 North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in San Diego.

And Boise State could move even higher, as Lunardi shared his projections before the Broncos completed a sweep of San Diego State on Tuesday night.

The Mountain West seemingly will get either three or four teams in the NCAA Tournament this season. Most bracketologists have Boise State, Wyoming and Colorado State firmly in the field, with San Diego State on the bubble.

“This league is good,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said after Tuesday’s 58-57 win over the Aztecs. “If we talk about that old-time eye test, those are two teams that passed the eye test tonight. That’s what always drives me crazy. Now (San Diego State) isn’t worthy (of an NCAA Tournament bid) because one play divides us in two games? That’s always a goofy thing for me, because that team is an NCAA Tournament team.”

Boise State has a 1.5-game lead over Wyoming in the race for the Mountain West’s regular-season championship with three games remaining on the Broncos’ schedule. They’re also one victory away from tying the program record for league wins in a single season, sitting at 22-6 overall and 13-2 in the Mountain West.

Rice’s team — which continues to receive votes in both The Associated Press and Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings — has compiled a strong case for an at-large bid, should the Broncos need it.

Boise State’s best wins are against San Diego State (No. 31 NET), Wyoming (No. 39), Washington State (No. 49), Utah State (No. 62) and Fresno State (No. 66). The Broncos’ losses to Wyoming and Colorado State could be considered “good” losses, and a victory over Ole Miss gives them two wins against teams from Power 5 conferences.

The only “bad” loss the Broncos have suffered this season was the CSU Bakersfield (No. 279) defeat at home on Nov. 26. They also lost on the road to UC Irvine (No. 114). The overtime loss to Saint Louis has become less of an issue, as the Billikens have moved up to No. 60 in the NET.

If the postseason began today, here’s where experts think the Broncos would land:

Seed: No. 7 (automatic qualifier)

Opponent: No. 10 North Carolina

Region: West (San Francisco)

First-round location: San Diego

Total MW bids: Four (Boise State, Wyoming, Colorado State, San Diego State)

Seed: No. 8

Opponent: No. 9 Davidson

Region: West (San Francisco)

First-round location: Portland

Total MW bids: Four (Boise State, Wyoming, Colorado State, San Diego State)

Seed: No. 8

Opponent: No. 9 Seton Hall

Region: Midwest (Chicago)

First-round location: Greenville, S.C.

Total MW bids: Three (Boise State, Wyoming, Colorado State)

Seed: No. 8 (automatic qualifier)

Total MW bids: Three (Boise State, Wyoming, Colorado State)