Boise State Unveils Turnover Throne Ahead of Season Opener

Celebration props are quickly becoming a regular on the sidelines at college football games, but big playmakers at Boise State can be crowned king of the throne. Literally.

Instead of using a turnover belt like at practice last year, the Broncos have a real throne this season. The silver and white throne was placed between Boise State's benches Saturday.

Most players sit on benches, but those that can pull off the biggest plays deserve a seat fit for a king.

Last year, #BoiseState had the turnover belt.



This year... they have the turnover THROOONE!!! pic.twitter.com/UxPN0UFDPu



— Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) September 1, 2018

During the summer, the Broncos had a turnover bike with a gold seat, gold streamers on the handle bars and a sign that said "King of Chaos." Defensive players could earn time on the bike and even wear a gold crown during their ride, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Boise State wasn't the only university to introduce new celebration props Saturday. Louisville debuted a turnover belt and a pair of touchdown gloves to join the trend.