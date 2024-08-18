Boise State tightens defense, improves pass rush in second scrimmage. QB decision nears

Tackling was the name of the game for Boise State during the team’s second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, one week after head coach Spencer Danielson described the offense as “explosive” in the first scrimmage.

“(Tackling) was a huge emphasis,” Danielson said after the scrimmage, which was closed to fans and the media. “Because you don’t get a lot of live pops of tackling; it’s tag, it’s wrap. And so being able to have another situation to take ball carriers to the ground” was vital, the coach said.

The offense, being directed by first-year coordinator Dirk Koetter, produced 17 explosive plays in last week’s scrimmage. The Broncos’ defense was victimized often last season by explosive plays — a rush of at least 15 yards or a completed pass of 20.

Danielson said the defense did better during the second scrimmage, and although there were still some explosive plays — including a 98-yard touchdown reception from redshirt senior wide receiver Latrell Caples — the unit that Danielson used to coach as defensive coordinator “grew a ton” Saturday, he said.

Caples was a star on the offensive side of the ball, finishing with seven receptions for 184 yards and a touchdown, according to statistics provided by the team.

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Jake Ripp and sophomore safety Ty Benefield received specific mention from Danielson on the other side of the ball. Ripp recorded six tackles and a sack, and Benefield also had six tackles.

The defense has also put time into improving its pass rush, Danielson said. Sixth-year defensive end Tavion Woodard, a transfer from Ball State, recorded three tackles for loss and two sacks, and end Max Stege had a sack.

“We did a good job at the end of last year, but getting quarterback hits, sacks ... that leads to everything you want as a defense: takeaways,” Danielson said. “There’s a stat, if you get 10 QB hits, you win the football game, because that’s their player. If he’s got to pick himself up off the turf 10 times, it’s going to be a win.”

With Danielson heading into his first full season as head coach, former defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator Erik Chinander has stepped into Danielson’s old role.

Chinander spent multiple years as a defensive coordinator at UCF (2016-17) and Nebraska (2018-22). In 2021, the Cornhuskers finished 36th nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 22.7 points per game.

“I think the world of Chins. Last year, going through it with him as the defensive coordinator, he’s just a guy that I trust so much. We tirelessly work, he’s got a phenomenal football mind,” Danielson said. “He’s doing a great job with our defense — not only running it, but calling it. ... He’s got a great D staff around him.”

The starting quarterback decision for the Broncos

Boise State fans won’t have to wait much longer to know who their starting quarterback is for the season opener at Georgia Southern on Aug. 31.

Four quarterbacks took snaps on Saturday — Malachi Nelson, Maddux Madsen, Kaleb Annett and Max Cutforth — but the battle for the starting spot is between the first two.

Redshirt sophomore Madsen made his first career start for the Broncos last season, and got injured in that start, which led to his needing knee surgery and missing spring practice. Former 5-star recruit Nelson arrived as a transfer from USC with little college experience.

“I wanted to use the whole body of work, the whole fall camp, everything we do ... and the whole focus is who is going to help us win game one,” Danielson said.

Despite not naming a starter, Danielson did say one valuable thing Saturday about the position: Boise State won’t be gunning for a two-QB system. The Broncos relied on that in 2023, with Taylen Green and Madsen splitting snaps. Green left Boise State before the team’s bowl game and transferred to Arkansas.

“Whoever the starter is as we go through it will be the starter,” Danielson said. “Now, they don’t play well, they’re making bad decisions, whatever that might be in the game, we’re going to make changes.

“But we’re going to go in with a starter, and then we’ll adapt and adjust from there.”