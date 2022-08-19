This Boise State senior has appeared on SportsCenter. She saved the day Thursday

  • 1/8

    This Boise State senior has appeared on SportsCenter. She saved the day Thursday

    Darin Oswald/doswald@idahostatesman.com
  • 2/8

    This Boise State senior has appeared on SportsCenter. She saved the day Thursday

    Darin Oswald/doswald@idahostatesman.com
  • 3/8

    This Boise State senior has appeared on SportsCenter. She saved the day Thursday

    Darin Oswald/doswald@idahostatesman.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/8

    This Boise State senior has appeared on SportsCenter. She saved the day Thursday

    Darin Oswald/doswald@idahostatesman.com
  • 5/8

    This Boise State senior has appeared on SportsCenter. She saved the day Thursday

    Darin Oswald/doswald@idahostatesman.com
  • 6/8

    This Boise State senior has appeared on SportsCenter. She saved the day Thursday

    Darin Oswald/doswald@idahostatesman.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 7/8

    This Boise State senior has appeared on SportsCenter. She saved the day Thursday

    Darin Oswald/doswald@idahostatesman.com
  • 8/8

    This Boise State senior has appeared on SportsCenter. She saved the day Thursday

    Darin Oswald/doswald@idahostatesman.com
Rachel Roberts
·4 min read

Earlier this summer, Morgan Stone made SportsCenter’s top 10 with a goal in a pre-professional USL W League match with Minnesota Aurora FC.

The Boise State senior scored another jaw-dropper on Thursday to force a 1-1 tie with Utah Valley in the Broncos’ women’s soccer season opener at Lincoln Recreation Field. A new NCAA rule went into effect for the 2022 season eliminating overtime play until the postseason.

“I think that that’s kind of the role that I’m trying to step into right now being a senior on the team,” Stone said. “I just want to be able to pick my team up when we’re down. Being able to also contribute on the score line by doing that — not just emotionally and physically — just sets an example for the younger people that even though we’re down, we can get back up.”

Stone’s goal in the 71st minute off an assist from junior Jayla Land helped the Broncos come back from a disjointed opening half that saw them allow a Utah Valley goal by Sydney Bushman in the 19th minute. It was Stone’s team-leading seventh career goal.

“They kicked our butts for a good 10, 15 minutes there and got a goal up,” Boise State coach Jim Thomas said. “After the water break, I felt like we started to stiffen our spine and then when we came out in the second half it was evident that we were aware of how the patterns were going to work and that we could lean on one another more than we have in the past.”

The Wolverines outshot the Broncos 6-2 in the first half, including three shots on goal, but the Broncos dominated possession over the final 45 minutes and launched eight shots to Utah Valley’s five.

The Broncos would have won Thursday’s match, too, if not for an offsides call on a Carly Cross goal in the 86th minute.

“We’ll have to go back and see the video whether that was or wasn’t a goal,” Thomas said.

In near triple-digit heat on the scorching turf field, the Broncos relied heavily on their bench to stay fresh against Utah Valley. Nineteen players in all took the field, with each contributing 7 minutes or more.

“We talk a lot about the depth of contribution,” Thomas. “... The starting lineup has been so good that it was an easy pick. ... Then the bench came in and picked up the minutes massively.”

Added goalkeeper Genevieve Crenshaw: “This team fights hard. We’re fit, and it’s very nice to see the freshmen stepping up like Hayden Wilsey and Teryn Newkirk. We set those standards high, and they are so great at meeting them.”

The Broncos came one victory short of their third NCAA Tournament berth last season, falling in overtime in the Mountain West Tournament championship match to New Mexico. Thomas responded by putting together a more challenging preseason schedule to push the team further toward its goals. This year’s nonconference slate includes a trio of Pac-12 schools in Arizona State, Oregon State and Oregon.

Boise State hosts the Sun Devils at 5 p.m. next Thursday at Boas Soccer Complex.

“We want to play against those teams,” Stone said. “We want to be challenged as much as possible.”

Volleyball: Bartsch named preseason player of year

In a preseason poll of the league’s women’s volleyball coaches, Boise State sophomore Paige Bartsch was voted the Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year.

Teammate Lauren Ohlinger joins Bartsch on the Preseason All-MW Team as the Broncos look to build on their Mountain West Tournament championship and NCAA Tournament appearance from a year ago.

Bartsch, the reigning conference freshman of the year, started 14 of the 22 matches she played last season while battling an injury. She totaled 152 kills, 56 blocks, 50 digs and 20 aces while switching from middle blocker to rightside hitter midway through the season.

The Broncos landed in a tie for third with San Jose State in the preseason poll, garnering one first-place vote and 75 points. Colorado State is the favorite, receiving six first-place votes and 93 points, followed by Utah State in second with three first-place votes and 91 points.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Blue Jays excited about what Kikuchi can bring out of bullpen

    The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Winnipeg rower discovers love of sport after recovering from rare form of cancer

    Katie Sierhuis describes the agonizing homestretch of a rowing race as feeling like her legs are on fire. And she cherishes every lung-busting moment. The 20-year-old from Winnipeg, who is competing in three rowing races at the Canada Summer Games this week, took up the sport after recovering from a rare form of cancer. She'd been a talented young hockey and soccer player before she was diagnosed with ovarian dysgerminoma at age 12. The many months of treatment that followed thoroughly sapped he

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.