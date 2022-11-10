Boise State’s second-half rally comes up short in loss to South Dakota State

Final score: South Dakota State 68, Boise State 66

Records: Boise State 0-1, South Dakota State 1-1

Player of the game: Redshirt senior Max Rice came one point short of tying his career high with 21 points. Rice finished 7-for-15 from the floor, including 4-for-8 from deep, to go with a career-best five steals. His 3-point attempt in the closing seconds came up short.

Play of the game: Rice brought the ExtraMile Arena crowd to its feet with a hustle play in the first half. First Rice grabbed a steal and tossed an outlet pass to freshman Jace Whiting. Whiting then tossed the ball back out to Rice, who was waiting unguarded for a 3-pointer to bring the Broncos within five, 35-30, with 1:48 to halftime.

What’s next: The Broncos play a neutral-site game against Washington State (1-0) on Saturday. Tipoff is 5 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena in Boise. Boise State defeated the Cougars 58-52 at Spokane Arena last season in Spokane, Washington.

Broncos sign California product

The Broncos officially signed Andrew Meadow of West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch, California.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward announced his verbal commitment to the Broncos in August after a junior campaign in which he averaged 21 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game for the Wildcats.

Meadow, who is one of the top-ranked recruits in the Southern California, is rated as a three-star prospect according to 247Sports.

“It’s been a dream of mine ever since I was little to sign to a college to play the game I love,” Meadow said in a press release. “I want to thank everybody who has helped me along the way. I’m beyond excited to officially become a Bronco. Boise State’s program and system fit me perfectly, and I can’t wait to get started.”