This Boise State running back was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.

The sophomore leads the Broncos this season with 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. He ranks No. 3 in the conference in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, behind New Mexico’s Jacory Croskey-Merritt (1,190 yards, 17 TDs) and San Jose State’s Kairee Robinson (1,127 yards, 18 TDs).

“It’s definitely a great accomplishment but it’s also a testament to this team, the guys around me and the coaches around me,” Jeanty said on Tuesday. “I couldn’t do it without them.”

Jeanty, who missed two games because of injuries, also ranks No. 2 at Boise State in receptions (37), receiving yards (537), and he tied former Boise State wide receiver Eric McAlister with five receiving touchdowns. McAlister left the team earlier this month, and he officially entered the transfer portal on Monday.

Jeanty racked up more than 100 rushing yards in five games this season, and he eclipsed the 200-yard mark twice. He put up a season-high 212 yards in the Broncos’ loss to Colorado State and 205 in a win over San Diego State.

Boise State players claimed 12 spots on All-Mountain West teams, which were released on Tuesday morning.

Jeanty was joined on the first team by offensive tackle Cade Beresford, edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein and punter James Ferguson-Reynolds.

Beresford, a sixth-year senior, has started 25 consecutive games at right tackle since transferring from Washington State last year. Hassanein leads the Broncos with 12 sacks. He’s the first Boise State player to post more than 10 in a season since Curtis Weaver posted 13.5 in 2019.

Ferguson-Reynolds, a sophomore, leads the nation with an average of 50.08 yards per punt. He has two punts that covered at least 70 yards this season, including one in the Broncos’ 27-19 win over Air Force on Friday.

Redshirt freshman left tackle Kage Casey, senior kicker Jonah Dalmas and redshirt sophomore linebacker Andrew Simpson were named second-team All-Mountain West.

Casey has started every game this season at left tackle. Dalmas is 18-for-21 on field goals this season. He tied his career-high with a 56-yard kick against UCF, and he moved into No. 1 all-time at Boise State with 74 career field goals.

Simpson is tied with defensive back Seyi Oladipo for No. 2 on the team with 59 tackles. Simpson is also No. 2 at Boise State with 6.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

Honorable mention picks from Boise State: OL Garrett Curran; CB A’Marion McCoy; LB Marco Notarainni; DB Seyi Oladipo; S Alexander Teubner.

Boise State travels to Las Vegas on Saturday to face UNLV in the Mountain West championship game (1 p.m. MT, Fox) at Allegiant Stadium.