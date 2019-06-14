Boise State runner calls out ESPN commentators for objectifying comments

Allie Ostrander called out the ESPN commentators. (AP)

Boise State distance runner Allie Ostrander is glad ESPN televised the women’s NCAA Track and Field Championships, but she thinks the commentary needs work.

In an Instagram post, the 22-year-old Ostrander called out ESPN commentators for making comments she deemed “objectifying and unnecessary.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ostrander said she was “disappointed” by the commentary on the event the past two years. Ostrander said she was referred to as a “baby faced assassin” and told she looked like she still played with Barbies in 2018.

This year, Ostrander said the commentators referred to her height and weight numerous times. Not only was that objectifying, but the actual figures the commentators cited were incorrect.

As Ostrander went on to explain, track and field is a sport “where eating disorders and body dysmorphia are so common.” She believed this was an opportunity to make both women and men who run track feel “capable, powerful and worthy.”

Ostrander won her third-straight 3,000-meter steeplechase title at the event. She’s a semifinalist to win The Bowerman — one of track and field’s most distinguished awards.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: