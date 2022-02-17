Boise State retakes top spot in Mountain West standings with victory at Air Force

Final score: Boise State 85, Air Force 59

Records: Boise State 20-6, 11-2 MW; Air Force 10-14, 3-10 MW

Player of the game: Redshirt senior Marcus Shaver Jr. scored a team-leading 20 points, including 18 in the first half, and finished 7-for-11 from the floor. The Broncos defeated the Falcons without starting point guard Emmanuel Akot, who missed his fourth straight game with a knee injury, and key reserve Naje Smith (illness).

Stat of the game: Boise State shot 79.3% from the floor (17-for-23) in the first half, including a 63.6% clip from 3-point range (7-for-11), for a 14-point halftime lead. Shaver connected on 6-of-7 from the field in the opening 20 minutes and had 18 points by halftime. The Broncos made their first five shots of the game and then closed the half with six straight makes. Boise State shot 68.8% for the game, which is the highest percentage in 12 seasons under head coach Leon Rice.

What’s next: Boise State will be back at home Saturday for a rematch against Utah State. Tipoff for the Mountain West contest is at 4 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena, and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network, or listen on the radio on 670 AM. The Broncos defeated the Aggies 62-59 on a game-winning 3-pointer from Marcus Shaver Jr. on Jan. 20 in Logan, Utah.