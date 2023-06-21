This Boise State recruit passes on offer from Michigan, joins high school teammate

The Boise State football team may have found a new pipeline.

The Broncos have added two defensive backs from Mission Viejo High School in California to their 2024 recruiting class in less than a week.

Cornerback Treyvon Tolmaire announced his commitment Wednesday afternoon on Twitter. His teammate, safety Travis Anderson, joined the class last week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Tolmaire, a three-star recruit, has a scholarship offer from Michigan, which ended last season ranked No. 3 in the final AP Top 25 poll. He also has offers from Dartmouth, UNLV, Navy, Princeton, Air Force, Army, Fordham and Northern Arizona.

Boise State offered him a scholarship on Monday after he made an unofficial visit over the weekend. He wasted no time giving the Broncos his commitment.

Boise State 2024 recruiting class

DL Hayden Hanks, 6-3, 270, Thompson Falls (Montana) High

OL Eyitayo Omotinugbon, 6-3, 275, Queen Creek (Arizona) High

S Travis Anderson, 6-0, 175, Mission Viejo (California) High

CB Treyvon Tolmaire, 5-11, 165, Mission Viejo (California) High