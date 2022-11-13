Boise State rebounds from season-opening loss with big win over Washington State

Final score: Boise State 71, Washington State 61

Records: Boise State 1-1, Washington State 1-1

Player of the game: Fifth-year senior Marcus Shaver Jr. made his presence known in the closing minutes, scoring four of the Broncos’ final eight points on driving layups. Shaver led the team in points (15), rebounds (10), assists (5) and steals (4).

Stat of the game: The Broncos forced 15 Washington State turnovers, which they converted to 17 points.

Play of the game: With 8:56 left in the first half, Shaver spied redshirt senior Naje Smith downcourt on a fast break, lobbing him the ball for a two-handed dunk that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

What’s next: Boise State travels to Conway, South Carolina, for the Myrtle Beach Classic. The Broncos open the tournament against Charlotte at 5 p.m. Mountain time Thursday at the HTC Center. The game will be televised on ESPNews, or listen on the radio on KBOI 93.1 FM.