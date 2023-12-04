Boise State QB Green puts name in transfer portal, leaves door open for return to Broncos

Boise State quarterback Taylen Green is in the transfer portal.

Green announced he put his name in the portal shortly after new head coach Spencer Danielson’s introductory press conference ended on Monday.

“From the bottom of my heart, it has been an honor competing for this great university and there is nothing I take more pride in than representing all of you when I took the field in the blue and orange every week,” Green wrote on Twitter.

Green did leave himself room to change his mind.

“I will be entering the transfer portal, but I am not closing the door to returning to Boise State,” he wrote.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

Proverbs 3:5-6 NIV pic.twitter.com/FHR2qpbwli — Taylen Green (@taylengreen17) December 4, 2023

Green, a redshirt sophomore, is coming off one of the best games of his career in the Mountain West championship game. He was named Offensive MVP after posting 316 yards from scrimmage and found the end zone four times to lead the Broncos to a 44-20 win over UNLV.

Green came to Boise State as a three-star recruit in 2021. Last season, he went 8-2 as the Broncos’ starter and was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year.

If Green never plays another game for Boise State, he’ll leave the university with 3,794 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, and 1,022 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.

Green is the second Boise State player to enter the transfer portal in the past 24 hours. Pass rusher Kivon Wright announced Sunday night that he was transferring.

Wright joined the Broncos this year after transferring from Boston College. He appeared in four games this season and tallied three tackles. He has three years of eligibility remaining.