Boise State’s President Tromp questioned on social justice programs, Anti-Racism Center

Boise State University President Marlene Tromp faced repeated questions Tuesday from an Idaho lawmaker about the university’s “social justice” programs.

Tromp on Tuesday presented the university’s budget proposal to a legislative committee. During a tense interaction, Rep. Ron Nate, a Rexburg Republican, asked Tromp multiple times what steps the university has taken to reduce what he called “wasteful spending” on social justice programs.

The interaction came after the university was dealt a $1.5 million budget cut during last year’s legislative session over lawmakers’ fears that universities were teaching critical race theory and using other social justice programming.

Tromp said several times the university had “evolved” its programming and made a concerted effort to be responsive to the Idaho Legislature and its concerns.

“One of the things we’ve really aimed to do is to be very thoughtful in response to those concerns that have been raised,” Tromp told lawmakers on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, which sets budgets for the upcoming fiscal year.

Tromp questioned over Anti-Racism Center

Tromp said the university made sure it didn’t use state dollars for programs that “represented areas of concerns.” University administration also worked to ensure “students understand that their minds are their own,” she said.

“And they have a right to think as they wish to think, that they’re required to learn material, but that they have — as all Americans have — the right to their own opinions and ideas.”

Nate continued to push Tromp and asked exactly what the university had done to reduce its focus on social justice programming and equity, diversity and inclusion. He pointed specifically to the Department of Sociology’s Anti-Racism Center started last year.

“Instead of a decrease, I’m actually seeing an increase in social justice programming,” he said. “Am I missing something?”

Tromp did not point to any specific cuts the university had made, as she was repeatedly prodded by Nate. Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, a Boise Democrat, interjected twice, objecting to Nate’s questions.

Story continues

Lawmakers repeat concerns on Boise State’s social justice programs

Lawmakers concerns over social justice programs and critical race theory are not new. Last session, lawmakers passed a bill sparked by conversations about critical race theory.

The bill prohibited funding to schools that direct students to “affirm, adopt or adhere” to the idea that any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin is “inherently superior or inferior,” or that people of a certain race or identity are “inherently responsible for actions committed in the past.”

Over the summer, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin formed a task force to look into claims of “indoctrination” in Idaho schools. The task force met four times, heard primarily from people who supported its views and ended its last meeting with a set of largely vague recommendations.

In March of last year, Boise State temporarily suspended 52 sections of UF 200: Foundations of Ethics and Diversity, over an allegation that at least one student was “humiliated and degraded” in class because of their beliefs. The Statesman later reported that the source of the complaint was an Idaho state legislator.

Becca Savransky covers education for the Idaho Statesman in partnership with Report for America. The position is partly funded through community support. Click here to donate.