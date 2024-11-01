Boise State prepares for wet evening vs. San Diego State, hopes win streak doesn’t dry up

Clouds roll over the Boise Foothills in the background of Albertsons Stadium on Friday night. Rain is in the forecast for the second half of the game against San Diego State, with kickoff at 6:10 p.m.

Boise State football could be heading into its first rain-affected game of the season Friday night.

The Broncos (6-1, 3-0 Mountain West) face San Diego State (3-4, 2-0) at Albertsons Stadium in a conference matchup scheduled to kick off at 6:10 p.m. According to The Weather Channel, rain is forecast to move into the area around 8 p.m.

The Weather Channel forecasts the rain chances at 73% at 8 p.m. and 85% at 9 p.m., meaning it’s more likely than not at least part of the second half will be played in wet conditions.

No. 15 Boise State, which has won five straight since losing at Oregon, enters the game tied atop the Mountain West standings and as heavy 24.5-point favorites over the Aztecs. But the Broncos will have to be weary of San Diego State sophomore edge rusher Trey White, who leads the nation with 10.5 sacks, including 10 solo.

Boise State’s star running back, Ashton Jeanty, also might want to prove a point Friday night. San Diego State running back Marquez Cooper, who leads the NCAA among active players for rushing yards, said earlier this season that he’s seen what Jeanty can do but thinks of himself as “the best back in this conference.”

Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said earlier this week that Jeanty and the rest of the team were aware of Cooper’s comments.

Jeanty leads the nation in rushing with 1,376 yards; Cooper ranks 27th with 748 yards.

Boise State will still be without redshirt sophomore guard Roger Carreon and redshirt junior center Mason Randolph. Both players have been injured since the Broncos’ week 2 matchup at Oregon, with Randolph confirmed as being out for the season.

The Broncos will also be without redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jason Steele, redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Hall Schmidt, freshman running back Sire Gaines and junior wide receiver Chris Marshall.