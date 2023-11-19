Boise State opens East Coast trip with a loss to an ACC team. Virginia Tech is next

The Boise State men’s basketball team dropped its first game of the season Sunday in a 85-68 loss at Clemson.

The Broncos (2-1) went into the locker room at halftime trailing 41-38. They tied the game at 41 early in the second half, but Clemson (4-0) pulled away and led by as many as 22 points late in the game.

Boise State didn’t have a great shooting day. The Broncos shot 39% (22-of-56) from the floor and 30% (7-of-23) from 3-point range. They also struggled on the boards, where they were out rebounded 40-25.

“That game was lost on the glass,” Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice said. “We haven’t been beaten like that in a long time. Clemson) is picked toward the top of the ACC for a reason.”

Chibuzo Agbo led the way with 18 points. Kansas transfer Cam Martin added 15 points and seven rebounds, and St. John’s transfer O’Mar Stanley added 11 points and four rebounds.

Clemson’s Joseph Girard III led all scorers with 23 points. Chase Hunter and PJ Hall both finished with 14 points.

The Broncos face another ACC team on Thursday when they open the ESPN Invitational Tournament in Orlando, Florida, against Virginia Tech (6 p.m. MT, ESPN2 or ESPNU). The field also includes Texas A&M, Penn State, Butler, Iowa State, VCU and Florida Atlantic.